US group takes over Romanian IT startup

US group Idera, a B2B software solutions provider with annual revenues of USD 120 million, has purchased the Romanian IT startup Froala, which develops instruments for web and mobile app programmers, Profit.ro reported.

Froala was created in 2013 by Romanian entrepreneurs Diana and Stefan Neculai and reached sales of some EUR 710,000 and a net profit of EUR 538,000 with only 3 employees, in 2017.

The company created the WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) text editor, a simple interface for building apps and web pages. The company counts Apple, IBM, Samsung, Amazon, Adobe, Intel and other big international groups among its clients. It has over 6,000 clients in 110 countries.

(Photo: Froala Facebook Page)

