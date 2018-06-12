iCEE.fest in Bucharest looks at how digital tech transforms politics

Interactive Central and Eastern Europe Festival – iCEE.fest, a digital and tech festival taking place in Bucharest, has added at this year’s edition a content line covering how digital technology transforms organizations, institutions and politics. The event takes place on June 14 and 15.

The new content line is called Upgrade Democracy and will tackle themes such as rethinking democracy, propaganda, the personal data terms and policy, open government, and digital democracy.

Among the speakers of this section are: political analyst and consultant Dan Kanninen; Kyriakos Pierrakakis, research director with diaNEOsis; Eric Schultz, an independent consultant and former ambassador of the United States in Zambia; political consultant George Birnbaum; Lucian Despoiu, founder and CEO Majoritas and managing partner of Kondiment; Radu Puchiu, a state adviser on IT&C and online services issues; Vlad Hatieganu, co-fonder and manager of Majoritas Insights; Dan Mercea, a sociology lecturer at the University of London; Petrit Selimi, CEO of Millennium Foundation Kosovo, and a former acting foreign minister and deputy minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Kosovo; data architect Cristina Moise; and Bálint Porcsalmi, a political consultant and executive president of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians UDMR.

Overall, speakers from companies such as Facebook, Google, The New York Times, Shazam, CNN or Netflix will be present on iCEE.fest’s seven stages to discuss the latest trends in digital and tech.

Almost 200 representatives of large companies and independent trainers and speakers will deliver presentations and workshops at the event. The agenda can be consulted here.

