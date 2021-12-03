New ibis hotel opens in Timisoara after EUR 10 mln investment

French group Accor officially opened another hotel in Romania - ibis Timisoara City Center - at the beginning of March.

The hotel is located less than 10 minutes’ walk from Timisoara’s historical center, right next to attractive business, leisure and shopping destinations.

The brand new 200 rooms economy hotel belongs to the second generation of ibis hotels in Romania and brings the bold and innovative ibis Square concept for the first time in Europe.

Ibis Timisoara City Center was developed following a EUR 10 million investment carried by Bega Grup, controlled by local entrepreneurs Marius and Emil Cristescu.

The construction lasted two years and has been performed according to the development and furnishing standards provided by the Accor technical team.

“Ibis Timisoara City Center is one of the investments we have made with the certainty that it will offer us a good long-term return. It is also a sign that we believe in Timisoara’s tourist potential. We are confident that, with the title of European Capital of Culture in 2023, our city will become a recognized tourist destination in the country and abroad,” said Emil Cristescu, Vice-President of Bega Grup.

“We have great confidence in Timisoara’s tourist potential, as a leisure and city break destination. It is a very well positioned city, easily reachable by car from 10 European capitals. We are actively engaged in identifying solutions for promoting Timisoara as a tourist destination,” added Calin Ile, General Manager, ibis Timisoara City Center.

