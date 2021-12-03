Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 08:20
Real Estate

New ibis hotel opens in Timisoara after EUR 10 mln investment

12 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French group Accor officially opened another hotel in Romania - ibis Timisoara City Center - at the beginning of March.

The hotel is located less than 10 minutes’ walk from Timisoara’s historical center, right next to attractive business, leisure and shopping destinations.

The brand new 200 rooms economy hotel belongs to the second generation of ibis hotels in Romania and brings the bold and innovative ibis Square concept for the first time in Europe.

Ibis Timisoara City Center was developed following a EUR 10 million investment carried by Bega Grup, controlled by local entrepreneurs Marius and Emil Cristescu.

The construction lasted two years and has been performed according to the development and furnishing standards provided by the Accor technical team.

“Ibis Timisoara City Center is one of the investments we have made with the certainty that it will offer us a good long-term return. It is also a sign that we believe in Timisoara’s tourist potential. We are confident that, with the title of European Capital of Culture in 2023, our city will become a recognized tourist destination in the country and abroad,” said Emil Cristescu, Vice-President of Bega Grup.

“We have great confidence in Timisoara’s tourist potential, as a leisure and city break destination. It is a very well positioned city, easily reachable by car from 10 European capitals. We are actively engaged in identifying solutions for promoting Timisoara as a tourist destination,” added Calin Ile, General Manager, ibis Timisoara City Center.

(Photo courtesy of Ibis)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 08:20
Real Estate

New ibis hotel opens in Timisoara after EUR 10 mln investment

12 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French group Accor officially opened another hotel in Romania - ibis Timisoara City Center - at the beginning of March.

The hotel is located less than 10 minutes’ walk from Timisoara’s historical center, right next to attractive business, leisure and shopping destinations.

The brand new 200 rooms economy hotel belongs to the second generation of ibis hotels in Romania and brings the bold and innovative ibis Square concept for the first time in Europe.

Ibis Timisoara City Center was developed following a EUR 10 million investment carried by Bega Grup, controlled by local entrepreneurs Marius and Emil Cristescu.

The construction lasted two years and has been performed according to the development and furnishing standards provided by the Accor technical team.

“Ibis Timisoara City Center is one of the investments we have made with the certainty that it will offer us a good long-term return. It is also a sign that we believe in Timisoara’s tourist potential. We are confident that, with the title of European Capital of Culture in 2023, our city will become a recognized tourist destination in the country and abroad,” said Emil Cristescu, Vice-President of Bega Grup.

“We have great confidence in Timisoara’s tourist potential, as a leisure and city break destination. It is a very well positioned city, easily reachable by car from 10 European capitals. We are actively engaged in identifying solutions for promoting Timisoara as a tourist destination,” added Calin Ile, General Manager, ibis Timisoara City Center.

(Photo courtesy of Ibis)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case