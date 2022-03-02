Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Startup

Romanian startup Hyperhuman announces new investment round to boost its expansion

02 March 2022
Hyperhuman, the smart video content company for the health and fitness industry, announced that it is raising a EUR 0.7 million investment round led by Sparking Capital and backed by Early Game Ventures and SeedBlink investors. The Romanian startup aims to boost its global expansion.

“After closing their first round in December 2020 and successfully launching an early version of their high-tech platform back in August 2021, Hyperhuman just announced opening a late seed investment round to grow and expand even faster. Hyperhuman’s mission is to make the world’s health & fitness video content universally accessible and reusable,” reads the company’s press release.

The EUR 700,000 late-seed round is led by Sparking Capital and joined by Early Game Ventures. Both funds already invested in Hyperhuman’s EUR 500,000 pre-seed round in December 2020.

The two CEE tech funds will participate with a total of EUR 400,000. The remaining EUR 300,000 will be raised over SeedBlink, the online investing platform for European tech startups.

“It’s rewarding to already be trusted by thousands of health & fitness professionals after only a few months since we launched the first version of our product, and we now want to take it to the next level. We see a huge demand both from digital and traditional health & fitness businesses to scale their content production and distribution capabilities. This late-seed round will speed up our growth and help us expand our offering to serve these businesses from our key markets,” said Bogdan Predusca, Hyperhuman CEO & Co-founder.

Hyperhuman is the omnichannel content platform that empowers digital or traditional health & fitness businesses to create and publish video content on any channel or format. According to the company, thousands of health ad fitness professionals on 3 continents and many businesses, predominantly from North America, the UK and Australia, have been using the product so far.

Hyperhuman was founded by ex-Fitbit product leaders and is a Google for Startups 2021 graduate.

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
