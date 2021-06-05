Romanian e-learning platform gets EUR 200,000 financing

Houston, the developer of a learning platform for remote teams, has attracted a EUR 200,000 investment from Lumus, a women-only trade union made up of women from Central and Eastern Europe, Overkill, a Latvian investment fund, and four of the company's first Beta customers.

The company will use the funds to develop the platform and expand it into several markets, including the United States.

The company was launched in 2020 by Romanian entrepreneur Robert Blaga (37 years old), an expert with over ten years of training experience in companies such as Michelin or Brainiup (development and learning through play).

"The funds attracted help us move forward with our plan to provide companies with a tool to support their virtual teams to learn, come up with better ideas, make wiser decisions, and execute tasks more efficiently. The fact that almost half of Beta customers have become our investors confirms the usefulness of our product. With the attraction of this investment of EUR 200,000, we also announce that our product is no longer in Beta version," says Robert Blaga, founder and CEO of Houston. He hopes to get additional financing worth EUR 350,000-500,000 in the next months.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

