German group HUF launches its main testing center in Romania

German group HUF, an expert in car locking equipment, announced the opening of its main testing center in Romania, where it has operated since 2006.

Four years ago, HUF Group officially inaugurated the new headquarters for its development and research center in western Romania at Timișoara. The company then announced that HUF Timișoara would become one of its main development centers, Profit.ro reported.

HUF Romania started production operations in Arad, also in the western part of Romania not far from Timișoara, in 2006. More than 400 employees produce in the Romanian factory door handles, lock sets, door handle brackets, and fuel tank caps.

The teams in Romania work on software projects for customers such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, and PSA, developing passive entry systems, sensors for automatic opening of the trunk, or innovative solutions for interfacing with the mobile phone system.

(Photo source: Facebook/Huf Group)