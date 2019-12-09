Romanian households used 19% more electricity in first seven months

The volume of electricity used by Romanian households increased by a rate of 19% in the first seven months of this year (January-July) compared to the same period last year, to 7.27 TWh, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

The annual growth rate accelerated from 12% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year to 18% year-on-year in the first half of the year.

Nonetheless, the overall domestic use of electricity increased by only 0.3% year-on-year to 32.6 TWh in January-July.

In contrast, the domestic production contracted by 4.9% year-on-year to 36.1 TWh in January-July - out of which 3.3% was used by the power producers and distribution firms (technological consumption).

Romania remained a net exporter of electricity (0.24TWh) but it has been a net importer for long periods during the warm summer days when consumption spiked.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]