Macro

Household expenditure in Romania up 13.3% y/y in Q1

11 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total monthly average income was, in nominal terms, RON 6,979 (EUR 1,400) per household in Q1 2023, an increase of 12.1% y/y, out of which RON 4,526 was income from salaries and other salary rights (+8.3% y/y) and income from social benefits was RON1,483 (+14.2% y/y), according to the statistics office INS.

The average inflation for the period was just over 15% y/y. Total expenditure was RON 5,971 (some EUR 1,200) per household, an increase of 12.2% y/y, out of which RON 3,702 (+13.3% y/y) was consumption expenditure and RON 1,888 (+7.2% y/y) was taxes, contributions and other similar.

The expenditure for food and non-alcoholic beverages (RON 1,301 per household) increased by 20.1% y/y and reached 35.1% of consumption expenditure, up from 33.1% in Q1, 2022. As they had to pay higher prices for food (+22% y/y on average), this means a smaller consumption of food in volume terms in Q1.

The expenditure on dwelling and utilities (RON 682 in Q1) increased by only 9.5% y/y as a result of lower energy consumption and regulated prices.

The households voluntarily decided to spend a lower share of their budget on clothing and footwear: RON 230 in Q1 (+6.5% y/y) or 6.2% of total consumption expenditure, down from 6.6% in the same period last year.

(Photo: Megaflopp/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Macro

Household expenditure in Romania up 13.3% y/y in Q1

11 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total monthly average income was, in nominal terms, RON 6,979 (EUR 1,400) per household in Q1 2023, an increase of 12.1% y/y, out of which RON 4,526 was income from salaries and other salary rights (+8.3% y/y) and income from social benefits was RON1,483 (+14.2% y/y), according to the statistics office INS.

The average inflation for the period was just over 15% y/y. Total expenditure was RON 5,971 (some EUR 1,200) per household, an increase of 12.2% y/y, out of which RON 3,702 (+13.3% y/y) was consumption expenditure and RON 1,888 (+7.2% y/y) was taxes, contributions and other similar.

The expenditure for food and non-alcoholic beverages (RON 1,301 per household) increased by 20.1% y/y and reached 35.1% of consumption expenditure, up from 33.1% in Q1, 2022. As they had to pay higher prices for food (+22% y/y on average), this means a smaller consumption of food in volume terms in Q1.

The expenditure on dwelling and utilities (RON 682 in Q1) increased by only 9.5% y/y as a result of lower energy consumption and regulated prices.

The households voluntarily decided to spend a lower share of their budget on clothing and footwear: RON 230 in Q1 (+6.5% y/y) or 6.2% of total consumption expenditure, down from 6.6% in the same period last year.

(Photo: Megaflopp/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania