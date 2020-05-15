Romania Insider
Business
Hotels and guesthouses in Romania lose EUR 250 mln during COVID-19 lockdown
15 May 2020
Hotels and guesthouses in Romania have lost EUR 250 million in the last two months, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, estimates Calin Ile, general manager of Ibis Continental Hotels and president of the Hotel Industry Federation in Romania.

In this period, hotels and guesthouses have lost six million overnight stays, according to Ile, local Economica.net reported.

Tourism has been none of the sectors most severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides hotels, tour operators, restaurants, and airlines have also recorded significant losses.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Romania Insider
Business
Hotels and guesthouses in Romania lose EUR 250 mln during COVID-19 lockdown
15 May 2020
(Photo source: Shutterstock)

