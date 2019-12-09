New location found for planned Holocaust Museum in Bucharest

The planned Holocaust Museum will be established in the Banloc-Goodrich building, on Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei avenue, according to a draft law passed by the Chamber of Deputies.

The draft passed with 256 votes in favor and one abstention, News.ro reported. President Klaus Iohannis also needs to approve it in order for it to become law.

The museum will present and promote the history, culture and traditions of the Jewish communities in Romania, with the aim of showcasing, both locally and internationally, their contribution to the evolution and modernizing of the Romanian society throughout history. The project of the museum is coordinated by the Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of Holocaust in Romania.

Alexandru Florian, the director of the Elie Wiesel National Institute, told News.ro that the new location found for the museum was a surprise. He also said that the building, with a surface of some 8,000 sqm, will need consolidating.

The new location found for the museum puts an end to the controversy stirred after the option to set the museum in the yard of the Grigore Antipa Museum was circulated. This June, the Antipa Museum said the Culture Ministry had asked it to give away a 5,300 sqm plot of land from its park to have another building erected there, something it opposed. In March, the city’s General Council rejected the assignment of a building on Lipscani Street to host the planned museum.

(Photo: Parlamentul Romaniei - Camera Deputatilor Facebook Page)

[email protected]