Events

Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp & Joe Perry’s Hollywood Vampires to perform in Bucharest next year

08 December 2020
Hollywood Vampires, the rock super-group made up of American actor Johnny Depp, rock singer Alice Cooper, and guitarist Joe Perry, a founding member of Aerosmith, will perform in Bucharest next summer, event organizer Metalhead announced.

The concert will take place on August 31 at Romexpo.

It is the second concert the group delivers in Bucharest, after the 2016 one.

Hollywood Vampires was established by Depp, Cooper and Perry in 2015.

In September of that year, they launched their first, self-titled album, with covers of the Who, John Lennon, and Jimi Hendrix, among others. Their second album, Rise, features mostly originals with only a few covers.

At the 2016 Bucharest concert, the three performed alongside Robert DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots), Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver), Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper Band), and musician Bruce Witkin.

The first tickets for the event go on sale at promotional prices on December 14, at iabilet.ro. More details here.

 

New show added! 31 Aug 2021 - Romexpo Bucharest, ROMANIA! Tickets on sale now! On sale now!! Get tickets here: https://www.iabilet.ro/bilete-hollywood-vampires-in-concert-la-romexpo-60481/

Posted by The Hollywood Vampires on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

(Photo: Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

