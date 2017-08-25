19 °C
Bucharest
Aug 25, 11:31

Historic buildings in downtown Bucharest up for sale

by Romania Insider
The former Ciclop garage and the Scala building, two historic buildings located on the Magheru Boulevard in downtown Bucharest, have been put up for sale, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The heirs of the Bragadiru family, one of the wealthiest families in Romania before the Second World War, own the two properties. The sale price of the two buildings is EUR 18 million.

Half of the Ambasador hotel, located near Ciclop, is also up for sale. These properties could be refurbished and turned into a mixed-use project, said Eduard Uzunov, president of the real estate consultancy Regatta. These could include a hotel, office and retail spaces, as well as a parking lot.

The Ciclop garage initially served as a garage in the 1920’s. The Magheru Boulevard, which hosts many historic buildings, has seen few refurbishment projects so far.

Palace in Western Romania city put up for sale for EUR 2.5 mln

[email protected]

(photo source: Wikipedia)

