Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 04/21/2021 - 08:29
Social

Romania reports highest daily death toll since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

21 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the last 24 hours as of April 20, Romania recorded 2,931 new cases of COVID-19 out of 35,746 tests performed.

Another 237 people died after being infected with coronavirus, which is the highest number of daily deaths in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 1,432 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ATI).

However, the incidence rate over the last 14 days declined to 2.83 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The incidence rate only increased in two of Romania's 41 counties. The rate is calculated by the Public Health Directorates in Bucharest and at the county level.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Akvafoto2012/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 04/21/2021 - 08:29
Social

Romania reports highest daily death toll since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

21 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the last 24 hours as of April 20, Romania recorded 2,931 new cases of COVID-19 out of 35,746 tests performed.

Another 237 people died after being infected with coronavirus, which is the highest number of daily deaths in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 1,432 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ATI).

However, the incidence rate over the last 14 days declined to 2.83 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The incidence rate only increased in two of Romania's 41 counties. The rate is calculated by the Public Health Directorates in Bucharest and at the county level.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Akvafoto2012/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village