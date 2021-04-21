Romania reports highest daily death toll since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

In the last 24 hours as of April 20, Romania recorded 2,931 new cases of COVID-19 out of 35,746 tests performed.

Another 237 people died after being infected with coronavirus, which is the highest number of daily deaths in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 1,432 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ATI).

However, the incidence rate over the last 14 days declined to 2.83 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The incidence rate only increased in two of Romania's 41 counties. The rate is calculated by the Public Health Directorates in Bucharest and at the county level.

