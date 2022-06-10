Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 08:10
Business

Hidroelectrica plans 300MW PV park and H2 plant in central Romania

10 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, is seeking a consultant for a feasibility study on a 300 MW photovoltaic park and a hydrogen plant and working together on the site of the hydroelectric reservoir of an unfinished hydropower plant in the central part of the country at Hoghiz.

The company estimates a cost of RON 12.39 mln (EUR 2.5 mln) for the feasibility study, which should be delivered within a year, Economica.net reported. The deadline for bids is July 12.

The project consists of the phased execution of works for a photovoltaic park with an estimated power of 300 MW and a hydrogen production plant with a target production estimated at 15,000 t / year.

In the first phase, a photovoltaic park will be built with an estimated power of 300 MW, located in the former basin of the Făgăraș-Hoghiz reservoir. The electricity produced will be used primarily to power the green hydrogen plant, which will be built in the second stage of the investment, as well as industrial and domestic consumers connected to the national power grid.

In the second stage, a green hydrogen power plant with an installed capacity of 100 MW will be used, to use the water from the river Olt and renewable energy produced in the photovoltaic park built in the first phase. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 08:10
Business

Hidroelectrica plans 300MW PV park and H2 plant in central Romania

10 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, is seeking a consultant for a feasibility study on a 300 MW photovoltaic park and a hydrogen plant and working together on the site of the hydroelectric reservoir of an unfinished hydropower plant in the central part of the country at Hoghiz.

The company estimates a cost of RON 12.39 mln (EUR 2.5 mln) for the feasibility study, which should be delivered within a year, Economica.net reported. The deadline for bids is July 12.

The project consists of the phased execution of works for a photovoltaic park with an estimated power of 300 MW and a hydrogen production plant with a target production estimated at 15,000 t / year.

In the first phase, a photovoltaic park will be built with an estimated power of 300 MW, located in the former basin of the Făgăraș-Hoghiz reservoir. The electricity produced will be used primarily to power the green hydrogen plant, which will be built in the second stage of the investment, as well as industrial and domestic consumers connected to the national power grid.

In the second stage, a green hydrogen power plant with an installed capacity of 100 MW will be used, to use the water from the river Olt and renewable energy produced in the photovoltaic park built in the first phase. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 June 2022
Eco
Public school in Buzău become first-ever "green school" in Romania
09 June 2022
Social
Baccalaureate attendance in Romania drops to new low. A quarter of the class of 2022 won't take the final exam
09 June 2022
Social
Romania’s minister of family announces intention to close orphanages, a 16-year unfulfilled promise
08 June 2022
Business
Estonian ride-sharing app Bolt outshines Uber in Romania
07 June 2022
Social
Universities in Romania looking for partners to commercialize patents
07 June 2022
Social
Bucharest’s District 6 tops ranking of local administration transparency in Romania
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives