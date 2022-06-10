Hidroelectrica plans 300MW PV park and H2 plant in central Romania

Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, is seeking a consultant for a feasibility study on a 300 MW photovoltaic park and a hydrogen plant and working together on the site of the hydroelectric reservoir of an unfinished hydropower plant in the central part of the country at Hoghiz.

The company estimates a cost of RON 12.39 mln (EUR 2.5 mln) for the feasibility study, which should be delivered within a year, Economica.net reported. The deadline for bids is July 12.

The project consists of the phased execution of works for a photovoltaic park with an estimated power of 300 MW and a hydrogen production plant with a target production estimated at 15,000 t / year.

In the first phase, a photovoltaic park will be built with an estimated power of 300 MW, located in the former basin of the Făgăraș-Hoghiz reservoir. The electricity produced will be used primarily to power the green hydrogen plant, which will be built in the second stage of the investment, as well as industrial and domestic consumers connected to the national power grid.

In the second stage, a green hydrogen power plant with an installed capacity of 100 MW will be used, to use the water from the river Olt and renewable energy produced in the photovoltaic park built in the first phase.

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)