Romania’s Hidroelectrica to pour EUR 2.9 bln in new hydropower plant on the Danube

Romanian state-controlled hydropower company Hidroelectrica wants to develop a new hydropower plant on the Danube as part of the country's decarbonization strategy.

Company officials have provided only frugal details about this project, but Economica.net concluded that they are speaking about the 380MW Macin Hydropower Complex, an investment worth RON 14 billion (EUR 2.9 bln), included in the company's development strategy by 2030.

"There has been a lot of talk about the famous Turnu Magurele-Nicopole investment. Still, for cross-border investments, the agreement of both partners is needed. We found that things didn't go as we wanted, and thus we tried to capitalize on the exclusively Romanian hydropower potential," said Hidroelectrica's CEO Bogdan Badea.

The benefits of the Macin hydropower plant are multiple. Its location is exclusively on Romania's territory of the river, and it will produce green energy. At the same time, it will provide a predictable cooling water source for the reactors of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant.

