Romania's Hidroelectrica delivers electricity to Moldova

Hidroelectrica, the largest energy producer in Romania, is delivering electricity to Moldova's energy trader Energocom at a rate of 100 MW. The delivery started on the night of October 13 to 14, and the duration of the contract was not announced, Economica.net reported.

Hidroelectrica's installed capacity is 6,000 MW, and the annual production is 16-17 TWh in normal years resulting in capacity utilisation of roughly one-third.

Romania's Government previously included Moldovan traders among the buyers entitled to pay a capped price of RON 450 (EUR 90) per MWh under long-term contracts under the emergency ordinance regulating the revised "cap and subsidy" system. Thus, Energocom is not compelled to rely on the much more costly spot market in Romania.

Ukraine used to deliver some 30% of Moldova's electricity in recent months, but the supplies were stopped after Russia's missiles hit critical power plants on the morning of October 10.

At a rate of 100 MW (which is the capacity of the interconnector between Romania and Moldova), Romania can deliver some 72 GWh per month to Moldova (roughly half of it this month, given deliveries started late) - 21% of the electricity used by Moldova last October and 25% of the electricity Moldova imported last October. Electricity consumption slightly decreased recently.

Moldova's deputy prime minister Andrei Spinu, who supervises the situation of the country's energy system, urged the consumers to reduce their consumption as much as possible given the situation.

