Hidroelectrica seeks contractor to refurbish 349MW hydropower plant

Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer and the most valuable company in the Romanian state's portfolio, launched the public procurement procedure for the refurbishment works of the 349MW hydropower complex Raul-Mare Retezat on April 15.

The project, estimated to cost EUR 76.9 million, will be awarded following a competitive negotiation procedure, Ziarul Financiar reported. The company accepts offers until May 24.

In addition to design activities, the contract includes purchasing, installing and commissioning the hydraulic turbine, electric generators, SCADA automation systems, and other hydromechanical equipment.

The Rezul Mare Retezat Hydropower complex includes the Gura Apelor dam and the Retezat and Clopotiva hydropower plants, with a combined installed capacity of 349MW and an average annual energy production of 629.50 GWh.

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)