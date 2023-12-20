The first Airbus A330 registered in Romania has landed in Bucharest

News from Companies

The first wide-body aircraft has officially joined the HiSky fleet following its landing at Henri Coanda Airport. The aircraft, registered as YR-KID, is the only one of its kind operated by a Romanian company and was welcomed in Bucharest with the traditional water cannon salute on the airport's taxiway. With the reception of the eighth aircraft in its fleet, HiSky now has the capability to perform regular long-haul flights and joins the select gallery of European companies with which passengers can travel non-stop to any continent.

The Airbus A330-200 is one of the most popular wide-body models and is found in the fleets of the most prestigious air operators in the world. With an in-service operational efficiency of 99.4%, and an advanced fly-by-wire control system, this modern and efficient aircraft is primarily appreciated for its reliability and performance, especially for long-distance travel. In the version chosen by HiSky, the aircraft is powered by two Rolls Royce Trent 772B engines and reaches a cruising speed of 870 km/h, with an autonomy of up to 14 uninterrupted flight hours. With an overall length of 58.8 m and a wingspan of 60.3 m, the A330-200 offers a spacious cabin with a twin-aisle configuration, ensuring superior comfort for passengers, even over long distances. The cabin is designed to maximize personal space, offering wider seats and more legroom. HiSky's aircraft has a two-class configuration, business and economy, and passengers traveling with the A330-200 will also enjoy an onboard entertainment system, with individual screens from which they can choose content from a wide range of movies and music.

“When we put in place our fleet expansion strategy, we start from the capability we need, then choose the best aircraft that meets criteria of autonomy, efficiency, and, last but not least, passenger comfort. After all the analyses, the A330-200 emerged as the best option for long-haul flights and we are pleased that we managed to bring the aircraft to Bucharest in a very short time, ready to start flying. We are approaching the end of a highly productive year for the HiSky team, with passenger records, a high position in the top of the main companies operating in Romania, three new aircraft in the fleet, and a large number of destinations in the program. For 2024, the wide-body aircraft and authorization for flights to the USA outline even more interesting prospects and we look forward to sharing them with our passengers,” says Iulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky.

The destinations the company will operate scheduled flights to with the new aircraft will be announced in the weeks to come.

The new Airbus A330 is the eighth aircraft to join the HiSky fleet. Until now, the airline has operated 7 Airbus aircraft from the A320 family, namely one A319, four A320s, and two A321 neo, manufactured in 2023.

*This is a press release.