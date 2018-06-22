Heavy rain and storms warning for half of Romania this Friday

A yellow code warning for heavy rain and storms is in place Friday, June 22 in 32 counties in western and northern Romania. The warning is in place until 23:00. The areas for which the warning has been issued are Banat, Crişana, Transylvania, Oltenia, a large part of Moldova, and the north of Muntenia.

Another yellow code warning for flooding has been issued for rivers in 17 counties, from Friday at 06:00 until Saturday at 10:00.

The rainfall is expected to exceed 25 liters per sqm within a short period of time, and can even reach 40-50 liters per sqm in some areas.

The warning comes as 22 localities in 14 counties and the capital Bucharest have been affected in the last 24 hours by the heavy rain.

This past weekend, several streets in Bucharest got flooded after the heavy rain on June 17, also impacting the road traffic.

