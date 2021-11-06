Restaurant logistics operator HAVI pre-leases 21,000 sqm in Globalworth Bucharest project

The transport and logistics company HAVI, the only distributor of the McDonald's Romania restaurant network, has pre-leased a 21,000 square meter warehouse that Globalworth and Global Vision are going to build within the Chitila Logistics Hub complex (pictured).

HAVI Logistics operates locally in three distribution centers, in Chitila, Străulești and Deva, with an area of ​​over 15,000 square meters. The company is now moving to the same street in Chitila, 500 meters away from the current warehouse rented from CTP.

HAVI Logistics, a company with local business worth more than EUR 140 mln, has reached an agreement with Globalworth and Global Vision to rent a warehouse of about 21,000 square meters in the project that the two developers are now building in Chitila. The rental transaction was brokered by Laurențiu Duică.

This is the largest rental transaction in 2021 so far.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

