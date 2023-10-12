Education

‘Halloween in Transylvania’ to be attended by 800 students from all over Europe

12 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 800 students from all over Europe who have come to Romania through the Erasmus+ program are expected to attend the 'Halloween in Transylvania’ event in Brașov and Râșnov between October 26 and 28.

The event aims to promote national history and culture through visits to Bran Castle, Râșnov Fortress, and Peleș Castle, as well as through various thematic workshops. 

"This year's event agenda will include visits to castles during the first two days, along with the Erasmus Generation Summit in Râșnov. We aim to have a mix of activities, including Halloween-themed activities such as pumpkin carving and painting bags with Halloween motifs. We will also have workshops and spaces addressing topics like the importance of voting, as European Parliament elections are coming up. Additionally, we will have workshops on improvisation and critical thinking," explained Adrian Boldianu, project manager, cited by G4Media.

The event concludes on Sunday, October 28, with a parade of flags from the participating countries, which will begin in Nicolae Titulescu Park and end in Piața Sfatului.

Erasmus+ is the EU's programme to support education, training, youth, and sport in Europe.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ESN.ro)

Read next
Normal
Education

‘Halloween in Transylvania’ to be attended by 800 students from all over Europe

12 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 800 students from all over Europe who have come to Romania through the Erasmus+ program are expected to attend the 'Halloween in Transylvania’ event in Brașov and Râșnov between October 26 and 28.

The event aims to promote national history and culture through visits to Bran Castle, Râșnov Fortress, and Peleș Castle, as well as through various thematic workshops. 

"This year's event agenda will include visits to castles during the first two days, along with the Erasmus Generation Summit in Râșnov. We aim to have a mix of activities, including Halloween-themed activities such as pumpkin carving and painting bags with Halloween motifs. We will also have workshops and spaces addressing topics like the importance of voting, as European Parliament elections are coming up. Additionally, we will have workshops on improvisation and critical thinking," explained Adrian Boldianu, project manager, cited by G4Media.

The event concludes on Sunday, October 28, with a parade of flags from the participating countries, which will begin in Nicolae Titulescu Park and end in Piața Sfatului.

Erasmus+ is the EU's programme to support education, training, youth, and sport in Europe.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ESN.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion