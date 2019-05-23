Local and international music producers meet in Romania to create new hits for top artists

Romanian and international producers, including some who worked with big international singers such as Rihanna, Madonna, Beyonce, Eminem or Adele, participate these days in the largest international music session in Romania.

The event, which started on May 18 and ends on May 23, is organized by local label and recording studio HaHaHa Production to mark 11 years of activity.

The creative camp called #MusicJourney takes place at the HaHaHa Production studios but also at a medieval castle in Transylvania, according to a press release. During this session, 11 of the world’s best-known composers and music producers work with local singer Smiley and his team at HaHaHa Production to create new hits for the biggest names in the international music industry. The producers are affiliated to the LA-based company Milk & Honey Management.

Five mixed teams made up of artists, music producers and composers create musical content in the creative camp hosted by the HaHaHa Production team. Among them, big names such as Oak Felder, Jessica Harloe, James Newman, Steven Puth, Wayne Hector, Simon Says, Josh Record, Ollie Green, and Sebastian Kole, who have Grammy awards and hits that dominated the Bilboard charts in their portfolio. They worked with top international artists such as Rihanna, Madonna, Sting, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Eminem, Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton, Adele, Lana del Ray, Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber, Duffy, James Blunt, One Direction, The Weeknd or Nicki Minaj.

HaHaHa Production is a record label and a music production studio in Romania, set up in 2009 at the initiative of local singer and composer Smiley, one of the most popular singers in Romania.

(Photo source: the organizers)