Prosecutors detain two Romanian hackers suspected of repeated attacks on state institutions

Prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) have detained two Romanian teenagers suspected of launching several attacks on public institutions’ IT systems.

In this case, DIICOT prosecutors and judicial police officers from the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime have carried out two home searches on Wednesday, August 9, in Valcea and Caras-Severin counties. The searches targeted the two suspects, who are aged 17 and 18.

The DIICOT prosecutors say that, starting 2016, the two teenagers have carried out and claimed a series of defacement cyber attacks, with some of them being directed against the information systems of public institutions.

During the searches, the prosecutors and police officers found and took several computer systems, internal and external hard drives, smartphones, and memory cards the two suspects allegedly used for the attacks.

Both teenagers were taken in for questioning.

Irina Marica, [email protected]