Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 07/17/2019 - 14:31
Open-air film screenings at domain close to Bucharest
17 July 2019
This year’s edition of the Great Cinema Picnic ShortUP, an event featuring open-air film screenings, takes place between July 26 and July 28 at the Mogoşoaia domain, close to Bucharest.

The shorts that will be screened include David Fine’s Animal Instinct, David Maddox’s Alternative Math, Francois Bierry’s Vihta, Yves Piat’s Nefta Football Club, Kaan Arici and Ismet Kurtulus’ The Last Schnitzel, and Floor Adams’s Mind My Mind.

A ShortsUP Audience Award will also be handed out. The prize is worth EUR 1,500. The public can vote for the winning film at shortsup.ro.

Tickets for the event are available at eventbook.ro and at Humanitas bookstores. If the weather doesn’t allow the screenings to take place, the event will be rescheduled for August.

(Photo: ShortsUP Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
