Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:11
Real Estate

Spanish developer buys land for new residential project in eastern Bucharest

04 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Spanish developer Gran Via Real Estate has purchased a 2,395 sqm plot of land close to Fabrica de Gheata Street and the Plumbuita lake, in the eastern part of Bucharest.

There, it plans to develop a residential project of 90 apartments. The construction works are set to start this year.

“The new land with an area of 2,395 square meters will allow us to build a project of 90 apartments, for which we plan to start construction this year, with a 24-month delivery date from the moment we are going to start,” Antoanela Comsa, general manager of Gran Via Romania, said.

The new project will offer two and three-room apartments, with a direct view of Plumbuita lake and park. Due to the proximity to the Urban Highway, the new project will be an affordable housing alternative for those targeting the Aviation area, the developer said.

Gran Via specializes in the conversion of former industrial lots into residential projects. The developer completed over 2,000 apartments in Bucharest in projects such as Gran Via Park, Timisoara 58 (both in Bucharest’s District 6), and Aviatiei Apartments, in District 1. In Constanta, the developer is building the Gran Via Marina complex, near the Vivo mall.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:11
Real Estate

Spanish developer buys land for new residential project in eastern Bucharest

04 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Spanish developer Gran Via Real Estate has purchased a 2,395 sqm plot of land close to Fabrica de Gheata Street and the Plumbuita lake, in the eastern part of Bucharest.

There, it plans to develop a residential project of 90 apartments. The construction works are set to start this year.

“The new land with an area of 2,395 square meters will allow us to build a project of 90 apartments, for which we plan to start construction this year, with a 24-month delivery date from the moment we are going to start,” Antoanela Comsa, general manager of Gran Via Romania, said.

The new project will offer two and three-room apartments, with a direct view of Plumbuita lake and park. Due to the proximity to the Urban Highway, the new project will be an affordable housing alternative for those targeting the Aviation area, the developer said.

Gran Via specializes in the conversion of former industrial lots into residential projects. The developer completed over 2,000 apartments in Bucharest in projects such as Gran Via Park, Timisoara 58 (both in Bucharest’s District 6), and Aviatiei Apartments, in District 1. In Constanta, the developer is building the Gran Via Marina complex, near the Vivo mall.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic