Spanish developer buys land for new residential project in eastern Bucharest

Spanish developer Gran Via Real Estate has purchased a 2,395 sqm plot of land close to Fabrica de Gheata Street and the Plumbuita lake, in the eastern part of Bucharest.

There, it plans to develop a residential project of 90 apartments. The construction works are set to start this year.

“The new land with an area of 2,395 square meters will allow us to build a project of 90 apartments, for which we plan to start construction this year, with a 24-month delivery date from the moment we are going to start,” Antoanela Comsa, general manager of Gran Via Romania, said.

The new project will offer two and three-room apartments, with a direct view of Plumbuita lake and park. Due to the proximity to the Urban Highway, the new project will be an affordable housing alternative for those targeting the Aviation area, the developer said.

Gran Via specializes in the conversion of former industrial lots into residential projects. The developer completed over 2,000 apartments in Bucharest in projects such as Gran Via Park, Timisoara 58 (both in Bucharest’s District 6), and Aviatiei Apartments, in District 1. In Constanta, the developer is building the Gran Via Marina complex, near the Vivo mall.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]