RO medical health provider Gral plans acquisitions in 2020

Gral Medical, the sixth-biggest player on the Romanian private healthcare services market, controlled by local entrepreneur Robert Serban, announced its revenues rose by 13% in 2019 compared to 2018, to EUR 35 million.

The company has maintained double-digit growth rates over the past years based on organic expansion. So far, the private operator has opened two oncology hospitals in Pitesti and Bucharest, following greenfield investments of EUR 6 mln.

However, it announced for a change that it is considering takeovers this year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

“For the next period we have an allocated budget of over EUR 1 mln for taking medical centers with paraclinic structures or intra-day hospitalization and branding them under the OncoFort brand. In parallel, we will take steps to modernize and increase the capacity of the existing centers and to design more focused oncology projects,” said Robert Chitan, development director of Gral Medical.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

