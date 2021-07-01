RO Govt. might cut VAT rate for food purchased by delivery services

Romania's Government might consider cutting the VAT rate for the food purchased through delivery services from 9% currently to 5% in line with the preferential VAT rate for food, Bursa reported.

At the end of last year, the Government and business representatives agreed that such a move would be needed by the restaurants that can not operate at full capacity, or at all, Liberal MP Marilen Pirtea says in a press release.

Customers in Romania currently pay 5% VAT when ordering food at a restaurant and 9% VAT when they order the same food from the same restaurant through delivery applications (Glovo, Tazz, FoodPanda), Pirtea explained.

(Photo: Milkos/ Dreamstime)

