Romanian Govt. says major players behind unexpected recipients of EUR 200 mln grants

Behind the companies selected for getting state grants, there are consistent expertise and vast resources, representatives of the Ministry of Economy responded to public criticism in a document consulted by Ziarul Financiar.

Local entrepreneurs' association AOAR among others, expressed surprise when the Government unveiled the identity of the eight recipients of grants in the total amount of EUR 200 mln, awarded in the first of a two-stage scheme designed to consolidate the manufacturing sector in Romania.

Major industry players who applied for the support scheme but were rejected, such as chemical industry leader Chimcomplex and regional compostable packaging producer Promateris, claimed that the winners of the call are companies with thin activity, assets and employees.

"The criteria have been built in such a way as to expand the country's manufacturing industry; that is why the winning companies in the current stage have the financial and personnel coordinates specific to a small company, but behind each of the selected ones, there is consistent expertise and resources," the document reads.

The Ministry of Economy did not specify, however, what are the expertise and resources behind the selected companies.

