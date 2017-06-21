Romania’s governing coalition to vote on no-confidence motion against own cabinet today

The no-confidence motion against the Grindeanu Government will undergo a Parliament vote today starting 11 AM.

If it passes, the Government will be replaced. For this to happen, 233 MPs out of a total of 464 need to support the motion.

This is a premiere for Romanian politics, as the governing coalition is trying to remove its own Government.

The current crisis began last week, after Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu refused to resign, although the Government had lost the governing coalition support.

The Social-Democratic Party (PSD) and its ally ALDE have in total 244 MPs in the Parliament. The majority of them are expected to vote in favour of this motion. The number of MPs who support Grindeanu is hard to estimate, given the recent rift inside the ruling party.

PSD leader Liviu Dragnea said that the party decided to withdraw support for Grindeanu as he failed to implement most of the measures provided in the governing program. Critics, however, have argued that Dragnea is trying to name a more obedient PM.

Romania’s ruling coalition negotiation with Hungarian Alliance fails over hot topics

[email protected]