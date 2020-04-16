Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 08:14
Business
App-based delivery service Glovo expands in two more Romanian towns
16 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Targu Mures and Alba Iulia are the latest Romanian towns where fast delivery app Glovo has launched its services.

Glovo also started operating in Buzau and Slatina earlier this month.

Thus, Glovo currently covers 18 Romanian towns.

Glovo is a marketplace that allows users to order, send, and receive anything.

In the first phase, the residents of Targu Mures and Alba Iulia will have access to the products of the McDonald's restaurants and can order from the Kaufland hypermarkets.

Moreover, with the "Fast Courier" category, customers can use the application to send envelopes or packages under 9 kg to recipients in the city, which are delivered in less than an hour. The service allows the delivery of documents or the retrieval of forgotten objects.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 08:14
Business
App-based delivery service Glovo expands in two more Romanian towns
16 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Targu Mures and Alba Iulia are the latest Romanian towns where fast delivery app Glovo has launched its services.

Glovo also started operating in Buzau and Slatina earlier this month.

Thus, Glovo currently covers 18 Romanian towns.

Glovo is a marketplace that allows users to order, send, and receive anything.

In the first phase, the residents of Targu Mures and Alba Iulia will have access to the products of the McDonald's restaurants and can order from the Kaufland hypermarkets.

Moreover, with the "Fast Courier" category, customers can use the application to send envelopes or packages under 9 kg to recipients in the city, which are delivered in less than an hour. The service allows the delivery of documents or the retrieval of forgotten objects.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire
15 April 2020
Social
Romanian authorities issue new list of recommendations before Easter: Avoid shopping in crowded places!
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!
14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19
09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home