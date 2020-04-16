App-based delivery service Glovo expands in two more Romanian towns

Targu Mures and Alba Iulia are the latest Romanian towns where fast delivery app Glovo has launched its services.

Glovo also started operating in Buzau and Slatina earlier this month.

Thus, Glovo currently covers 18 Romanian towns.

Glovo is a marketplace that allows users to order, send, and receive anything.

In the first phase, the residents of Targu Mures and Alba Iulia will have access to the products of the McDonald's restaurants and can order from the Kaufland hypermarkets.

Moreover, with the "Fast Courier" category, customers can use the application to send envelopes or packages under 9 kg to recipients in the city, which are delivered in less than an hour. The service allows the delivery of documents or the retrieval of forgotten objects.

