Radu Dumitrescu
Premium User
Submitted by radu.dumitrescu on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 08:42
Social

Glovo users in Romania order more than 6,1 million burgers in a year

02 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Glovo users in Romania ordered over 6,1 million burgers between May 2021 and May 2022, favoring them even during holidays such as Christmas or Easter, reveals an analysis by the food delivery app.

Clients in Bucharest were responsible for over 40% of the burger orders in Romania, the capital wolfing down an impressive 2,5 million burgers in the span of a year. They were followed by users in Constanţa, Timişoara, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova and Iaşi.

Irrespective of the time of year, Romanian Glovo users kept burgers at the top of their list of orders. Over 6,000 burgers were ordered on Christmas, and roughly 8,000 on Easter. Most beloved by Romanians were cheeseburgers, fried chicken burgers, and spicy burgers.

The report, quoted by Forbes, also shows that 15% of the 6,1 million burgers were vegetarian or vegan, and that 9% of orders were placed between 11:00 PM and 2 AM. Moreover, Romanians order more burgers on Friday than on any other day.

The top restaurants selling burgers through Glovo Romania were Vivo, Uncle John, and Fryday, followed by City Grill Delivery, Mistero by Burger Peter, Springtime, and others.

Another set of data highlighted by Glovo showed that Romania was among the top tipping countries, along with Spain and Croatia.

Present in Romania since 2018, the Spanish start-up grew in popularity during the pandemic. In 2021, it bought the competing food delivery app Foodpanda. It is now present in over 60 cities in the country. Globally, Glovo delivers in 25 countries and 1,300 cities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Florin Lupsa | Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 08:25
27 May 2021
Business
Glovo buys Foodpanda's operations in RO under regional deal
Normal
Radu Dumitrescu
Premium User
Submitted by radu.dumitrescu on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 08:42
Social

Glovo users in Romania order more than 6,1 million burgers in a year

02 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Glovo users in Romania ordered over 6,1 million burgers between May 2021 and May 2022, favoring them even during holidays such as Christmas or Easter, reveals an analysis by the food delivery app.

Clients in Bucharest were responsible for over 40% of the burger orders in Romania, the capital wolfing down an impressive 2,5 million burgers in the span of a year. They were followed by users in Constanţa, Timişoara, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova and Iaşi.

Irrespective of the time of year, Romanian Glovo users kept burgers at the top of their list of orders. Over 6,000 burgers were ordered on Christmas, and roughly 8,000 on Easter. Most beloved by Romanians were cheeseburgers, fried chicken burgers, and spicy burgers.

The report, quoted by Forbes, also shows that 15% of the 6,1 million burgers were vegetarian or vegan, and that 9% of orders were placed between 11:00 PM and 2 AM. Moreover, Romanians order more burgers on Friday than on any other day.

The top restaurants selling burgers through Glovo Romania were Vivo, Uncle John, and Fryday, followed by City Grill Delivery, Mistero by Burger Peter, Springtime, and others.

Another set of data highlighted by Glovo showed that Romania was among the top tipping countries, along with Spain and Croatia.

Present in Romania since 2018, the Spanish start-up grew in popularity during the pandemic. In 2021, it bought the competing food delivery app Foodpanda. It is now present in over 60 cities in the country. Globally, Glovo delivers in 25 countries and 1,300 cities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Florin Lupsa | Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 08:25
27 May 2021
Business
Glovo buys Foodpanda's operations in RO under regional deal
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”