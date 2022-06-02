Glovo users in Romania order more than 6,1 million burgers in a year

Glovo users in Romania ordered over 6,1 million burgers between May 2021 and May 2022, favoring them even during holidays such as Christmas or Easter, reveals an analysis by the food delivery app.

Clients in Bucharest were responsible for over 40% of the burger orders in Romania, the capital wolfing down an impressive 2,5 million burgers in the span of a year. They were followed by users in Constanţa, Timişoara, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova and Iaşi.

Irrespective of the time of year, Romanian Glovo users kept burgers at the top of their list of orders. Over 6,000 burgers were ordered on Christmas, and roughly 8,000 on Easter. Most beloved by Romanians were cheeseburgers, fried chicken burgers, and spicy burgers.

The report, quoted by Forbes, also shows that 15% of the 6,1 million burgers were vegetarian or vegan, and that 9% of orders were placed between 11:00 PM and 2 AM. Moreover, Romanians order more burgers on Friday than on any other day.

The top restaurants selling burgers through Glovo Romania were Vivo, Uncle John, and Fryday, followed by City Grill Delivery, Mistero by Burger Peter, Springtime, and others.

Another set of data highlighted by Glovo showed that Romania was among the top tipping countries, along with Spain and Croatia.

Present in Romania since 2018, the Spanish start-up grew in popularity during the pandemic. In 2021, it bought the competing food delivery app Foodpanda. It is now present in over 60 cities in the country. Globally, Glovo delivers in 25 countries and 1,300 cities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Florin Lupsa | Dreamstime.com)