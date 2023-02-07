GlobalLogic successfully completes Fortech acquisition

News from Companies

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and Digital Engineering Leader, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Fortech, a leading digital engineering firm based in Cluj-Napoca, pursuant to the term of the definitive agreement signed in November, 2022. Headquartered in Silicon Valley (San Jose, California), GlobalLogic has acquired 100% of the shares of Fortech, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic.

As a stand-alone company with 1150+ members, operations in 4 locations in Romania, and access to a national hub of engineering talent, Fortech has positioned itself as a reliable tech partner for Small Medium Sized (SMEs) and blue-chip companies in Europe and the US for the last two decades. Under the leadership of its CEO & co-founder, Călin Văduva, Fortech has entered the league of Romania's largest and most sought-after technology companies. In a business landscape dominated by international tech brands, Fortech is one of the few who maintained the rhythm and the standards imposed by the big tech players throughout the years.

Fortech’s business value is evidenced by its growing membership, its robust financial performance, and the recognitions offered by international entities. Latest accolades include receiving Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies in Romania certification, being selected by Bosch in its Preferred supplier’s network, being ranked by IAOP in its Global Outsourcing 100, and being listed by Catalyst as Employer of choice in Romania for two consecutive years.

Stemming from this solid foundation, Fortech is well-positioned to become a new growth vector of core digital engineering talent in CEE within GlobalLogic, as it evolves into GlobalLogic Romania. The acquisition opens new perspectives for Fortech’s team and clients while further expanding GlobalLogic’s already successful presence in Europe, with promising scale and depth. Fortech’s end-to-end software services and highly tenured engineers are now enriching GlobalLogic’s technical competence map. In addition, Fortech also complements GlobalLogic’s industry-focused solutions, including the company’s framework supporting the automotive, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, media & communications, and financial software sectors.

As a result, GlobalLogic is powerfully equipped to accommodate the evolving needs of its clients, who seek to differentiate through technology and accelerate the shift to a digital-first world. Over 550 global brands and digital disruptors rely on GlobalLogic design and engineering expertise today. Consistent with GlobalLogic’s vision, Fortech’s current clients are presented with the advantage of access to the broader GlobalLogic’s portfolio.

“We have always been energized by the hope that the technology we create can improve life as we live it. We're thrilled to have found in GlobalLogic a partner and a culture that shares this aspiration and has built a powerful engine to turn it into reality.” said Călin Văduva, CEO of Fortech. “By joining GlobalLogic and the broader Hitachi Group ecosystem, we now have the chance to learn and contribute at a different scale. I’m confident that together we can open new perspectives for our clients and teams alike and the community at large.”

“With the acquisition now complete, we are eager to get started in jointly engaging our clients in new conversations and expanding the engineering footprint and the digital engineering economy in Romania.” said Igor Byeda, Group Vice President and Head of Europe, GlobalLogic. “We are very excited for the road ahead and look forward to our collaboration with Fortech to build the future for GlobalLogic Romania.”

As technological sophistication continues to impact entire industries more than any other force, business leaders are challenged to fundamentally transform their operations, products, and experiences and how they engage with the environment. Faced with the pressure to navigate the chapters of digital reinvention, organizations seek tech partners they can turn to and trust. Tech providers need to act as change agents, helping clients place technology directly at the heart of their products and orchestrating the harmonization of their complex tech ecosystems. Fortech and GlobalLogic together are suited to help organizations realize the total value of the digital product engineering concept, no matter how far along a company is in its digital journey. The offering integrates experience design and comprehensive engineering offering with vertical industry expertise. By forging the teams together in a shared co-creation process, the combined organization is uniquely positioned to address the changing needs across the market.

Currently Fortech has 90 job openings for Romania. These include Java, Full-Stack, .NET, DevOps, and other technologies for different levels of seniority. The new colleagues will be able to work from anywhere in Romania, in a hybrid or a fully remote work setup.

Fortech is a software services company headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. It also holds engineering hubs in Oradea, Iasi, and Brasov. With a workforce of 1,150+ people, Fortech's technical expertise spans various sectors, from automotive and financial to healthcare and more. Fortech covers the end-to-end software lifecycle development to deliver the innovation, scalability, quality, and speed its clients need.

The company's approach to software engineering combines robust technology and process know-how, Agile delivery methods, and a blend of code quality practices and metrics refined throughout two decades of operation. Since 2003, more than two hundred brands have chosen Fortech as their software engineering partner.

GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise – we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers worldwide, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

