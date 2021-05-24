George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest resumes concerts at the Athenaeum

The George Enescu Philharmonic has scheduled two indoor concerts with an audience for this week.

The concerts, scheduled for May 27 and May 28, will have a program of works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture, the Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major, K. 467, and the Symphony No. 41 in C major, K. 551.

Christian Badea will be conducting, while Spanish pianist Josu de Solaun will perform alongside the Philharmonic orchestra.

Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office of the Athenaeum or online, on the Philharmonic’s website.

Because of current Covid-19 norms, some 350 tickets will go on sale, amounting to 50% of the Athenaeum’s Grand Hall capacity.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

simona@romania-insider.com