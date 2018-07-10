20 °C
Garanti Bank finances private hospital in Constanta

by Irina Marica
Garanti Bank has granted a loan of RON 11 million (EUR 2.36 million) to the new HEKA Hospital in the seaside city of Constanta, the first private hospital in Romania’s Dobrogea region with a multidisciplinary structure.

The money was granted for a period of 10 years and was used to turn the former office building in downtown Constanta into a hospital.

HEKA Hospital was officially inaugurated on June 30. The unit has 26 medical and surgical specialties and a 24/7 emergency room, being the only private hospital in Dobrogea region with this structure approved by the Ministry of Health and the third in the country.

The medical unit also has advanced medical imaging services (CT, Rx), day-care and continuous hospitalization, operator block with two operating rooms and an Intensive Care Unit, department of gastroenterology and digestive endoscopy, analytical laboratory. At the same time, the HEKA Hospital has its own ambulance service, available 24/7.

