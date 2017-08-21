French President visits Romania

French President Emmanuel Macron will make an official visit to Romania on Thursday, August 24, answering an invitation from Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

The two officials will discuss about ways to develop and deepen the bilateral relationship between the two countries and other themes on the European, international and security agenda, according to the Romanian Presidential Administration.

The two Presidents will also hold a press conference together, after their meeting.

The visit was arranged during the meeting Iohannis had with Macron on June 23, at the European Council. Emmanuel Macron will also have a meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose.

The French President may ask for stricter rules on the labor market, during his visits to Austria, Romania, and Bulgaria this week, as cheap labor from Eastern Europe has been threatening the French workers jobs, according to a French official quoted by Reuters.

