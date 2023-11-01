French embassy employee found dead in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains

A French tourist lost in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains was found deceased after a supposed fall. The man was employed by the French Embassy in Romania and had completed other mountain routes in the country.

Romanian rescuers found the 58-year-old man deceased in the Jepii Mici area of the mountains after 7 hours of searching.

"He was found dead on Jepii Mici, in the lower part. He seems to have fallen about 80 meters from the trail. The body will be recovered on land," head of Bușteni Mountain Rescue Service Laurențiu Paraschiv told Agerpres.

The French Embassy in Romania confirmed that the French citizen was an employee of the diplomatic mission.

"In connection with the announcement published by Salvamont Romania, we can confirm that it concerns an employee of the French Embassy in Romania. We specify that this is a person in good physical condition, familiar with the specific rules of mountain climbing, who has also completed other mountain routes in Romania," the embassy said in a press release.

According to the information made public on Monday evening by Salvamont Bușteni, the 58-year-old man left Bucharest on Saturday morning and arrived in the resort town in the Prahova Valley intending to hike the routes Bușteni - Gura Diham Chalet, Mălăiești Chalet, Omu Peak, return to Babele, Sinaia, or Bușteni - Jepii Mici - Caraiman Chalet - Piatra Arsă Chalet, return to Sinaia station. The Prahova Police were notified about the man's disappearance on Monday afternoon.

(Photo source: Salvamont Busteni on Facebook)