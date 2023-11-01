Society

French embassy employee found dead in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains

01 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A French tourist lost in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains was found deceased after a supposed fall. The man was employed by the French Embassy in Romania and had completed other mountain routes in the country.

Romanian rescuers found the 58-year-old man deceased in the Jepii Mici area of the mountains after 7 hours of searching.

"He was found dead on Jepii Mici, in the lower part. He seems to have fallen about 80 meters from the trail. The body will be recovered on land," head of Bușteni Mountain Rescue Service Laurențiu Paraschiv told Agerpres.

The French Embassy in Romania confirmed that the French citizen was an employee of the diplomatic mission.

"In connection with the announcement published by Salvamont Romania, we can confirm that it concerns an employee of the French Embassy in Romania. We specify that this is a person in good physical condition, familiar with the specific rules of mountain climbing, who has also completed other mountain routes in Romania," the embassy said in a press release. 

According to the information made public on Monday evening by Salvamont Bușteni, the 58-year-old man left Bucharest on Saturday morning and arrived in the resort town in the Prahova Valley intending to hike the routes Bușteni - Gura Diham Chalet, Mălăiești Chalet, Omu Peak, return to Babele, Sinaia, or Bușteni - Jepii Mici - Caraiman Chalet - Piatra Arsă Chalet, return to Sinaia station. The Prahova Police were notified about the man's disappearance on Monday afternoon.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Salvamont Busteni on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Society

French embassy employee found dead in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains

01 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A French tourist lost in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains was found deceased after a supposed fall. The man was employed by the French Embassy in Romania and had completed other mountain routes in the country.

Romanian rescuers found the 58-year-old man deceased in the Jepii Mici area of the mountains after 7 hours of searching.

"He was found dead on Jepii Mici, in the lower part. He seems to have fallen about 80 meters from the trail. The body will be recovered on land," head of Bușteni Mountain Rescue Service Laurențiu Paraschiv told Agerpres.

The French Embassy in Romania confirmed that the French citizen was an employee of the diplomatic mission.

"In connection with the announcement published by Salvamont Romania, we can confirm that it concerns an employee of the French Embassy in Romania. We specify that this is a person in good physical condition, familiar with the specific rules of mountain climbing, who has also completed other mountain routes in Romania," the embassy said in a press release. 

According to the information made public on Monday evening by Salvamont Bușteni, the 58-year-old man left Bucharest on Saturday morning and arrived in the resort town in the Prahova Valley intending to hike the routes Bușteni - Gura Diham Chalet, Mălăiești Chalet, Omu Peak, return to Babele, Sinaia, or Bușteni - Jepii Mici - Caraiman Chalet - Piatra Arsă Chalet, return to Sinaia station. The Prahova Police were notified about the man's disappearance on Monday afternoon.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Salvamont Busteni on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards