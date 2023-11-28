Free access to Romania’s Peleș, Pelișor castles for National Day

Locals and tourists in Sinaia, a popular mountain town about 120 km north of Bucharest, will have free access to Peleș Castle and Pelișor Castle on December 1 - Romania's National Day.

“Culture opens its doors to all Romanians! Exhibitions, shows, concerts, and many other surprises. All cultural institutions under the Ministry of Culture will be open on December, 1 and access is free for all visitors,” announced the representatives of the Peleș National Museum on Facebook, cited by News.ro.

On National Day, Peleș Castle will be open to the public between 9:15 AM and 4:15 PM, with the last entry scheduled for the ground floor tour. The last entry for the optional tour, including the ground floor and the first floor, will be at 3:30 PM.

The program organized by the Peleș National Museum for December 1 includes the event 'The Makers of Greater Romania,' which will take place between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM, and specialized guided tours in the temporary exhibition 'Heir Prince Carol of Romania,' open on the same day from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Peleș and Pelișor castles in Sinaia are major tourist attractions. According to Peles.ro, the Peleș Castle was built at the initiative of the first King of Romania, Carol I, to serve as his summer residence, invested with political, cultural, and symbolic functions. The foundation stone laying ceremony of the residence took place in a festive setting in August 1875.

