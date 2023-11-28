Culture

Free access to Romania’s Peleș, Pelișor castles for National Day

28 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Locals and tourists in Sinaia, a popular mountain town about 120 km north of Bucharest, will have free access to Peleș Castle and Pelișor Castle on December 1 - Romania's National Day.

“Culture opens its doors to all Romanians! Exhibitions, shows, concerts, and many other surprises. All cultural institutions under the Ministry of Culture will be open on December, 1 and access is free for all visitors,” announced the representatives of the Peleș National Museum on Facebook, cited by News.ro

On National Day, Peleș Castle will be open to the public between 9:15 AM and 4:15 PM, with the last entry scheduled for the ground floor tour. The last entry for the optional tour, including the ground floor and the first floor, will be at 3:30 PM.

The program organized by the Peleș National Museum for December 1 includes the event 'The Makers of Greater Romania,' which will take place between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM, and specialized guided tours in the temporary exhibition 'Heir Prince Carol of Romania,' open on the same day from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Peleș and Pelișor castles in Sinaia are major tourist attractions. According to Peles.ro, the Peleș Castle was built at the initiative of the first King of Romania, Carol I, to serve as his summer residence, invested with political, cultural, and symbolic functions. The foundation stone laying ceremony of the residence took place in a festive setting in August 1875.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sorin Colac | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

Free access to Romania’s Peleș, Pelișor castles for National Day

28 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Locals and tourists in Sinaia, a popular mountain town about 120 km north of Bucharest, will have free access to Peleș Castle and Pelișor Castle on December 1 - Romania's National Day.

“Culture opens its doors to all Romanians! Exhibitions, shows, concerts, and many other surprises. All cultural institutions under the Ministry of Culture will be open on December, 1 and access is free for all visitors,” announced the representatives of the Peleș National Museum on Facebook, cited by News.ro

On National Day, Peleș Castle will be open to the public between 9:15 AM and 4:15 PM, with the last entry scheduled for the ground floor tour. The last entry for the optional tour, including the ground floor and the first floor, will be at 3:30 PM.

The program organized by the Peleș National Museum for December 1 includes the event 'The Makers of Greater Romania,' which will take place between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM, and specialized guided tours in the temporary exhibition 'Heir Prince Carol of Romania,' open on the same day from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Peleș and Pelișor castles in Sinaia are major tourist attractions. According to Peles.ro, the Peleș Castle was built at the initiative of the first King of Romania, Carol I, to serve as his summer residence, invested with political, cultural, and symbolic functions. The foundation stone laying ceremony of the residence took place in a festive setting in August 1875.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sorin Colac | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years