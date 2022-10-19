Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Franklin Templeton recommends pension funds to back dual-listing of Hidroelectrica

19 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Franklin Templeton, the manager of Fondul Proprietatea, recommends to the shareholders of Fondul, such as Pillar II pension funds, mutual funds, and Silver Point Capital, to vote for the dual listing of Hidroelectrica at the general shareholder meeting of November.

This would come against a decision of Hidroelectrica shareholders (mainly the Romanian state) that stipulates listing the company's shares only in Bucharest.

Templeton also invites shareholders to pay attention to a proposal by which the Ministry of Finance, a shareholder with 6% at FP, wants the money from the Hidroelectrica IPO in the form of dividends disbursed quickly.

"Please note that there are legal and practical limitations regarding its implementation and, consequently, any distributions of funds following the successful sale of Hidroelectrica shares will have to be subject to separate shareholder approvals", according to voting recommendations of Franklin Templeton, published on October 18.

Recently, the Ministry of Finance introduced two new items on the agenda of the November 15 shareholder meeting, namely the listing of Hidroelectrica only on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and the distribution of special dividends within three months from the IPO.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Franklin Templeton recommends pension funds to back dual-listing of Hidroelectrica

19 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Franklin Templeton, the manager of Fondul Proprietatea, recommends to the shareholders of Fondul, such as Pillar II pension funds, mutual funds, and Silver Point Capital, to vote for the dual listing of Hidroelectrica at the general shareholder meeting of November.

This would come against a decision of Hidroelectrica shareholders (mainly the Romanian state) that stipulates listing the company's shares only in Bucharest.

Templeton also invites shareholders to pay attention to a proposal by which the Ministry of Finance, a shareholder with 6% at FP, wants the money from the Hidroelectrica IPO in the form of dividends disbursed quickly.

"Please note that there are legal and practical limitations regarding its implementation and, consequently, any distributions of funds following the successful sale of Hidroelectrica shares will have to be subject to separate shareholder approvals", according to voting recommendations of Franklin Templeton, published on October 18.

Recently, the Ministry of Finance introduced two new items on the agenda of the November 15 shareholder meeting, namely the listing of Hidroelectrica only on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and the distribution of special dividends within three months from the IPO.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"