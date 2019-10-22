Romania Insider
Franchise market reaches EUR 3.6 bln in Romania
22 October 2019
The combined turnover of the businesses that operate in a franchise system in Romania reached EUR 3.6 billion in 2019, according to Paul Voicu, managing partner Franchwise, quoted by Agerpres.

There are currently 450 franchise concepts operating on the Romanian market, 36% of which are local ideas. The market doubled from 2014, when it had a value of EUR 1.6 billion, until 2018, when it reached EUR 3.3 billion.

The franchise with the biggest footprint in Romania is the La Doi Pasi retail network developed by German group Metro, which has reached 1,000 units. Another big network is the 5 To Go coffee shop chain, with over 120 units.

(Photo: 5 to go Facebook Page)

Franchise market reaches EUR 3.6 bln in Romania
22 October 2019
The combined turnover of the businesses that operate in a franchise system in Romania reached EUR 3.6 billion in 2019, according to Paul Voicu, managing partner Franchwise, quoted by Agerpres.

There are currently 450 franchise concepts operating on the Romanian market, 36% of which are local ideas. The market doubled from 2014, when it had a value of EUR 1.6 billion, until 2018, when it reached EUR 3.3 billion.

The franchise with the biggest footprint in Romania is the La Doi Pasi retail network developed by German group Metro, which has reached 1,000 units. Another big network is the 5 To Go coffee shop chain, with over 120 units.

(Photo: 5 to go Facebook Page)

