Former Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority’s VP acquitted of bribery charges

The Bucharest Court acquitted Daniel Tudor, a former vice president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) in charge with the insurance sector, of bribery charges. His wife, former senator Doina Tudor, was also acquitted of accessory to bribery charges.

The decision is not final, however, local Mediafax reported.

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) indicted Daniel Tudor in April 2016 for allegedly taking a EUR 300,000 bribe from the owner of a local insurance company to ignore the findings of a control ASF carried out at that company in early 2013. The control showed that the insurer was in a bad financial condition.

Another former senator, Ovidiu Marian, was sentenced to two years in jail last year in this case. Marian was found guilty for influence peddling. He took EUR 500,000 from the insurance company’s owner and promised to intervene to the ASF official. Marian allegedly kept EUR 200,000 and paid the remaining EUR 300,000 to Daniel Tudor through his wife Doina Tudor.

