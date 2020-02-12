Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 09:26
Former head of RO property restitution body gets 75-month jail sentence

02 December 2020
Crinuta Dumitrean, the former head of Romania's property restitution body ANRP - the institution in charge of compensating the people whose properties had been confiscated by the communist regime, was sentenced to 75 months in jail.

She was found guilty for having asked and accepted a EUR 400,000 bribe in exchange for awarding overvalued compensations to local businessman Horia Simu for a 25-ha plot of land in Constanta, on the Black Sea coast, Hotnews.ro reported. Simu also received a 76-month jail sentence.

Other defendants, employees of ANRP or beneficiaries of compensations, also received sentences. The ruling is not final.

Alin Horatiu Dima, the evaluator who inflated the compensated properties' value, got the longest sentence - 116 months in jail.

The court ruled the confiscation of EUR 7.72 million as well.

Among those who received sentences, there is also former UDMR deputy Marko Attila Gabor (now a fugitive in Hungary), who received a 60-month sentence.

According to the prosecutors, the land subject to compensation was overvalued by EUR 7.7 mln, which caused equivalent damage to the state budget and brought unjustified gains for Horia Simu and other persons who benefited from compensations.

This is just one of many cases of overvalued compensations awarded by the ANRP to a relatively small group of local businessmen with political connections, mainly during former president Traian Basescu’s regime.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

