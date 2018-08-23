30 °C
Bucharest
Aug 23, 16:34

Foreign investors in Romania worried about political attacks against multinationals

by Romania Insider
The recent attacks of the Romanian ruling party leader Liviu Dragnea against multinationals are unfounded and worrying for the business community, representatives of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) said on Wednesday, August 22.

“The unfounded attacks against multinationals can only worry the FIC community because they don’t contribute to the confidence climate necessary in a modern market economy such as Romania. Beyond this, we can’t answer to general assertions about multinationals that aren’t backed by any proof or exact information,” FIC representatives told Mediafax, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

PSD president Liviu Dragnea launched another attack against multinationals on Tuesday evening saying that some of these international companies and banks were behind the #rezist anti-government movement, both financing it and sending their employees to protests. The PSD leader also attacked multinationals after the protests against ordinance 13, in February 2017.

Romanian PM’s advisor suggests Gazprom may control Austrian group OMV

