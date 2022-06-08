Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 08:00
M&A

Ford Otosan can proceed with taking over Romanian factory from Ford

08 June 2022
The contract between Ford Otosan and the US group's Europe division Ford Capital BV for the takeover of the Romanian Ford factory in Craiova can be completed after the Turkish group, 50% controlled by Ford, got the permit from the Turkish competition authorities. They confirmed that the deal is not subject to local regulations, local Adevarul reported.

The price agreed by the parties was EUR 575 mln plus EUR 140 mln, depending on the future capacity utilisation of the factory.

The agreement sealed by the two parties envisages the phasing off of the Ecosport model this autumn, followed by the launch of two new thermal engine models - Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier - from 2023, as well as three electric vehicles starting 2024: the Ford Puma, Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier.

The sales division of Ford Romania will be separated and will continue carrying out Ford's sales activities in the country after being registered as Ford Romania Services. 

(Photo source: the company)

