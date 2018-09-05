23 °C
Bucharest
Sep 05, 20:31

Fondul Proprietatea, still discussing the sale of Hidroelectrica stake

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
Hidroelectrica

Fondul Proprietatea, the biggest investment fund in Romania, is still discussing the sale of its most valuable stake, namely 20% of state-controlled power producer Hidroelectrica, with several interested parts in wider areas, according to the fund’s manager, Johan Meyer.

“We are not in the point where we need to make an announcement, but a process is ongoing. There is clearly great interest because this is not only Fondul Proprietatea’s crown jewel, but also Romania’s,” Meyer said, according to local Agerpres.

He added that a company such as Hidroelectrica, which produces 100% hydro power is an extremely valuable asset.

Meyer also said that the Government now has a chance to restart the process of listing Hidroelectrica by selecting a new investment consortium to manage the IPO, after the previous consortium’s mandate was not extended.

Hidroelectrica made a net profit of EUR 292 million in 2017, the highest in the company’s history. The 20% stake that Fondul Proprietatea holds in Hidroelectrica was valued at some EUR 760 million at the end of March this year, representing about 36% of the fund’s net asset value, of EUR 2.1 billion (as of July 31, 2018).

Fondul Proprietatea ponders selling stake in Hidroelectrica

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now