Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco opens two more stores

Major Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco, controlled by Iulian Stanciu - the executive president of the country's biggest online store eMAG - continues its expansion by opening two new stores in Sibiu and Roșiorii de Vede.

Both stores were inaugurated in the newest retail parks of cities: Prima Shopping Center in Sibiu and Funshop Park in Roșiorii de Vede, Bursa.ro reported.

The retailer's expansion strategy reaches beyond its borders as Flanco plans to launch an online store on the Hungarian market in 2022.

The Flanco chain includes 158 stores located in 112 cities of the country.

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)