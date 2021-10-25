Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

RO electro-IT retailer Flanco starts Black Friday campaign

25 October 2021
The Romanian electronics retailer Flanco on October 22 began the Black Friday 2021 campaign, which will take place until November 30, Wall-street.ro reported. The campaign is valid in all 158 stores in the country, as well as online. The retailer promises customers discounts of up to 80% on over one million electro-IT products.

"We chose to organize the Black Friday campaign for an extended period so that we can offer customers a safer shopping experience," says Dragoș Sîrbu, Flanco CEO.

The main online retailer eMAG will hold a Black Friday event on November 12, while major electro-IT chain Altex, also operating online, will carry a discount campaign under the same Black Friday label during November (possibly the whole month).

Flanco is a retailer of IT&C products, electronics and home appliances. With a number of over 1,500 employees, the company has a network of 158 stores, located in the most important commercial areas of 112 cities in Romania.

(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)

