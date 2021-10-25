RO electro-IT retailer Flanco starts Black Friday campaign

The Romanian electronics retailer Flanco on October 22 began the Black Friday 2021 campaign, which will take place until November 30, Wall-street.ro reported. The campaign is valid in all 158 stores in the country, as well as online. The retailer promises customers discounts of up to 80% on over one million electro-IT products.

"We chose to organize the Black Friday campaign for an extended period so that we can offer customers a safer shopping experience," says Dragoș Sîrbu, Flanco CEO.

The main online retailer eMAG will hold a Black Friday event on November 12, while major electro-IT chain Altex, also operating online, will carry a discount campaign under the same Black Friday label during November (possibly the whole month).

Flanco is a retailer of IT&C products, electronics and home appliances. With a number of over 1,500 employees, the company has a network of 158 stores, located in the most important commercial areas of 112 cities in Romania.

(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com