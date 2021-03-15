First shopping mall in Covasna county opens in Sfantu Gheorghe

Romanian developer and property investor Prime Kapital will inaugurate in Sfantu Gheorghe, central Romania, the first modern shopping center in Covasna county on March 18. The investment was over EUR 22 million.

The project is located in a densely populated residential area, approximately 2 km from the city center.

The shopping center has a total built area of over 20,000 sqm and 700 parking spots. It includes the first Carrefour hypermarket in Covasna County with an area of approximately 6,000 sqm, plus a service area, fashion stores, cafes with outdoor terraces, and a food court. The tenants include New Yorker, LC Waikiki, Sportissimo, Sport Vision, Sinsay, Orsay, CCC, DM, Noriel, Flanco, Pepco, Nobila Casa, KFC.

The new shopping center will serve the city of Sfantu Gheorghe and the surrounding localities totaling approximately 214,000 inhabitants and will create over 600 new jobs.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)