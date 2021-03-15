Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/15/2021 - 08:20
Real Estate

First shopping mall in Covasna county opens in Sfantu Gheorghe

15 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian developer and property investor Prime Kapital will inaugurate in Sfantu Gheorghe, central Romania, the first modern shopping center in Covasna county on March 18. The investment was over EUR 22 million.

The project is located in a densely populated residential area, approximately 2 km from the city center.

The shopping center has a total built area of over 20,000 sqm and 700 parking spots. It includes the first Carrefour hypermarket in Covasna County with an area of approximately 6,000 sqm, plus a service area, fashion stores, cafes with outdoor terraces, and a food court. The tenants include New Yorker, LC Waikiki, Sportissimo, Sport Vision, Sinsay, Orsay, CCC, DM, Noriel, Flanco, Pepco, Nobila Casa, KFC.

The new shopping center will serve the city of Sfantu Gheorghe and the surrounding localities totaling approximately 214,000 inhabitants and will create over 600 new jobs.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/15/2021 - 08:20
Real Estate

First shopping mall in Covasna county opens in Sfantu Gheorghe

15 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian developer and property investor Prime Kapital will inaugurate in Sfantu Gheorghe, central Romania, the first modern shopping center in Covasna county on March 18. The investment was over EUR 22 million.

The project is located in a densely populated residential area, approximately 2 km from the city center.

The shopping center has a total built area of over 20,000 sqm and 700 parking spots. It includes the first Carrefour hypermarket in Covasna County with an area of approximately 6,000 sqm, plus a service area, fashion stores, cafes with outdoor terraces, and a food court. The tenants include New Yorker, LC Waikiki, Sportissimo, Sport Vision, Sinsay, Orsay, CCC, DM, Noriel, Flanco, Pepco, Nobila Casa, KFC.

The new shopping center will serve the city of Sfantu Gheorghe and the surrounding localities totaling approximately 214,000 inhabitants and will create over 600 new jobs.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas