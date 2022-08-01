The Ministry of Development has finalized all calls for nursery construction projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Under the Government's program, the construction of the first nursery will start in August.

Sixty-four of the 228 applications submitted by local government authorities will receive funding for the construction of new, modern, and environmentally friendly daycare facilities, Development Minister Cseke Attila said, quoted by News.ro.

According to the newspaper, the execution contract has already been signed for 22 of these nurseries, and the minister says that the other 42 are currently in the public tender procedure, waiting for their execution contracts.

Energy efficiency is an important part of the construction plans for the new nurseries. According to the Ministry of Development, the nurseries will be equipped with solar and photovoltaic panels to provide energy and hot water from renewable sources.

The buildings will have special infrastructure to assure an adequate temperature year-round, featuring insulated doors and windows, and deep borehole heat pumps, which can be used to cool the space in the summer and help with heating during the winter, requiring low energy input.

The buildings will also have intelligent, digital systems for managing these resources, so costs will be low.

Currently, there are about 16,000 spots available in state-run nurseries, covering less than 4% of preschool children in Romania.

Depending on their size, each new nursery will have room for 40 to 110 children, providing an additional 7,450 spots by 2025.

Each nursery will have its own playroom, bedroom, celebration hall, kitchen, laundry room, medical practice, administrative area, and ample outdoor space.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 123711844 © | Dreamstime.com)