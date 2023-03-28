First "Chinese road" in Romania is 45% completed by the deadline

Chinese company Synohidro has been working for over three years on a 5.5 km road designed to have one lane per direction, the first road in Romania built by the Chinese.

The belt of Zalau in central Romania should have been inaugurated this month, but the works are 45% completed.

"The myth of the Chinese speeding builders shattered (also) in Romania. Unfortunately, Sinohydro did not break the speed records on the Zalau Belt, on the contrary," commented the Pro Infrastructura Association, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

"At a speed of 20-25% per year, this section of the belt will be ready sometime around 2025..." - wrote Pro Infrastructura.

(Photo source: BÅ‚aÅ¼ej Åyjak | Dreamstime.com)