First Bible museum in Romania to open in Timișoara this autumn

The first Bible Museum in Romania will open this autumn in Timișoara, in a space provided by City Hall, where hundreds of unique copies, many of them in terms of size or related stories, will be exhibited.

"I am delighted that we will finally have a permanent space in the center of Timișoara that will host the Bible Museum. It is a unique project for Romania, and I am confident that it will attract visitors not only from our country but also from abroad. It is a project that aligns with Timișoara's multiconfessional tradition and will open a new cultural perspective in our city," said mayor Dominic Fritz, cited by Agerpres.

Timișoara, which holds the European Capital of Culture title this year, has already hosted temporary exhibitions under the title "Bible Museum," which were highly successful, attracting thousands of visitors.

"This is a unique project in Romania that will put Timișoara on the world map alongside a few other cities where similar museums exist. The success of previous exhibitions in Timișoara, as well as in other cities, demonstrates that the Bible continues to be the cornerstone book of humanity," emphasized Pastor Ionel Tuțac, the founder of the Bible Museum.

Washington D.C., London, Amsterdam, Dallas, Jerusalem, and Houston host Bible museums. According to Pastor Tuțac, the institution will positively contribute to increasing the prestige of Timișoara, addressing everyone regardless of background.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hannah Babiak | Dreamstime.com)